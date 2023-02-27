Kriti Sanon and her family met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Mumbai. The actress shared a few pics from their meet-up and captioned her Insta post as, “I feel so fortunate and honoured to have met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Mumbai . His smile, his energy and most importantly taking his blessings made us feel so loved..” Shreyas Talpade Apologises to Kriti Sanon After His Imposter With ‘Blue Tick’ on Twitter Deceives Shehzada Actress With ‘Madhubala’ Compliment.

Kriti Sanon Meets Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

