Kamaal R Khan has been in a legal mess since quite a few days. KRK was first arrested on August 29 for his old controversial tweets about Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Later, on September 3, he was detained for a 2021 molestation case. However, amid this, it's actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha who has come out in support of KRK on the micro-blogging site. In his tweets, Sinha has tagged Kamaal Rashid Khan a 'self-made man' and also added that he has been 'a victim of conspiracy of circumstances.' Kamaal Rashid Khan Aka KRK Arrested by Versova Police for Demanding Sexual Favours; Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody.

Shatrughan Sinha Supports KRK:

One should not forget that Kamal Rashid Khan @kamaalrkhan & one should always remember that despite great opposition & struggle the 'KRK' is a self made man, he has the blessings of the Almighty. He has made his place in the film industry, as well as society — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) September 5, 2022

There's More:

even if not accepted. He seems to be a victim of conspiracy of circumstances. God Bless him! Hope, wish & pray that Kamal Rashid Khan gets justice which he deserves soon, sooner the better. Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) September 5, 2022

