Sonakshi Sinha married the love of her life, Zaheer Iqbal, last year. After dating for some years, the duo decided to exchange forever vows. However, the wedding ceremony became a hot topic of discussion due to the absence of the actress' twin brothers, Luv and Kush. Unfortunately, something similar happened after Sonakshi hosted a birthday party for her dad, Shatrughan Sinha, and her hubby, Zaheer Iqbal. Taking to her YouTube channel, the actress shared a vlog where she hosted intimate birthday celebrations for both her dad and husband. In the video, she also revealed that both birthdays actually happened in December last year, and she wished to have a combined celebration for them. Joining the family in the celebration was the evergreen Rekha, who was seen cheerfully interacting with everyone. However, what caught our attention was the absence of Sonakshi's twin brothers, Luv and Kush, from the event. Is the interfaith marriage still a concern within the family? ‘Irritating Person’: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Cute Banter Over ‘Long Shots’ During Their Vacay in Australia Is Unmissable (Watch Video).

Watch Sonakshi Sinha’s Birthday Vlog:

