Television actress Chaahat Pandey has sparked speculation about a secret relationship. Despite claiming to be single, her Bigg Boss 18 co-contestant Avinash Mishra and host Salman Khan hinted at a hidden romance. Chaahat's mother further escalated the situation by challenging the show’s producers to provide evidence of the claims. Recently, controversial figure Kamaal R Khan (KRK) shared a cosy photo of Chaahat with actor Manas Shah, adding fuel to the fire and suggesting they are dating. Manas has been part of Yeh Hai Chahatein and has also appeared in several Gujarati films. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Is Chaahat Pandey’s Boyfriend Gujarati? Salman Khan Exposes the Actress’ Secret Affair on Weekend Ka Vaar (Watch Viral Video).

Is Chaahat Pandey Dating Manas Shah?

