Amid their vacation bliss, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan, accompanied by daughter Inaya, indulged in a delightful escapade. Sharing their joyous moments, the couple portrayed a whimsical 'Desi Babu' and 'English Madam' in a playful Instagram video. Their infectious fun banter showcased their lighthearted bond while capturing the essence of their vacation spirit. Embracing every moment, the family radiated happiness, offering a glimpse of their endearing family time to fans, earning adoration for their adorable camaraderie. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's Fam Adventure: New Year's Getaway Filled With Kart Racing and River Rafting! (View Pics).

See Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's Vacay Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

