Laapataa Ladies marks the directorial debut of Kiran Rao, who is also the producer of this film along with her ex-husband Aamir Khan. This film was initially scheduled to be released in theatres on January 5, 2024. But the makers have now shared that it has been postponed to March 2024. The film starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava among others, is now scheduled to be released in theatres on March 1, 2024. Laapataa Ladies: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Film To Release in January 2024.

Laapataa Ladies Postponed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)