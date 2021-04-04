We lost the great Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee last November due to COVID-19 related ailments and now we hear, his wife Deepa Chatterjee has passed away too. She was 83 and was suffering from diabetes for nearly 45 years. Their daughter Paulami Bose tells Calcutta Times, "After Bapi (father, Soumitra) left us in November, maa lost the will to live. She kept on telling us, ‘Please let me go now.”

