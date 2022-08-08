On August 8. Ananya Panday took to Instagram and shared an expectation vs reality post that sees her in a messed up situation. In the post, she expressed how she wanted to look like a 'heroine' in white sexy wear, but sadly 'got attacked by feathers and her hair got stuck in the blower instead'. Liger Stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday Gorge on Gujarati Thali in Ahmedabad During Their Film's Promotions (View Pics).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)