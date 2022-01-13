Lohri is being celebrated on Thursday (January 13) this year. And, to mark the special day or the occasion celebs like Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Rubina Dilaik, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and many others have wished the fans with heartfelt posts and messages.

Check Out The Wishes Below:

Akshay Kumar

Moongphali dee khusboo atte gur di mithas,makki dee roti ਤੇ sarson da saag,dil dee khushi atte apnea da pyar Mubarak hove sarian nu lohri da tyohar. #HappyLohri 🔥 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 13, 2022

Rakul Preet Singh

Happy lohri to all of you ❤️ happiness and prosperity always ! pic.twitter.com/8guCgEAqrw — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) January 13, 2022

Rubina Dilaik

Vicky Kaushal

Kangana Ranaut

Anupam Kher

Abhishek Bachchan

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Hema Malini

Amitabh Bachchan

