Tiger Shroff recently shared a glimpse of his upcoming track "Love Stereo Again!". The new music video looks extremely hot and seductive. This is for the first time Tiger will share the screen with Zara and we can't wait to watch the whole video. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor shared a glimpse of the video and captioned it as, "Unlock the doors to a new world with my upcoming track #LoveStereoAgain! @edwardmayaofficial x #TigerShroff x @zarakhan x @tanishk_bagchi". We simply can't stop staring at Tiger's chiseled body and Zara Khan's ravishing eyes. Tiger Shroff Sings Bruno Mars ‘Just the Way You Are’ and His Version Will Make You Fall in Love All Over Again! (Watch Video).

Check Out Love Stereo Again! Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

