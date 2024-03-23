Kunal Kemmu makes his directorial debut with Madgaon Express. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, the movie hit theatres on March 22, raking in a commendable Rs 1.63 million on its opening day in India. As it sets off on its journey through the weekend, the film is poised to test its mettle in captivating audiences, offering a refreshing blend of humour and entertainment under Kemmu's directorial vision. Soha Ali Khan Pens a Heartfelt Note for Husband Kunal Kemmu As His Directorial Debut Film Madgaon Express Releases.

Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 1

#MadgaonExpress exceeds expectations… Gathers momentum on Day 1 thanks to #Buy1Get1 ticket offer… The post-noon shows, gradually, witness better occupancy thanks to patronage of its target audience: Youth… Fri ₹ 1.63 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice The #Buy1Get1 offer is extended… pic.twitter.com/5vebWDqObm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)