Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, saw a dip in earnings on its second Thursday. The comedy entertainer minted Rs 60 lakh at the domestic box office on day 14. With this, the film's total business now stands at Rs 20.33 crore. Released on March 22, Madgaon Express stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles, while Nora Fatehi, Chhaya Kadam and Remo D'Souza essay key roles. Madgaon Express Review: Critics Hail Kunal Kemmu’s Directorial Debut, Call It ‘A Comedy Worth Watching’.

Madgaon Express Box Office Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

