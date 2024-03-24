Kunal Kemmu's latest directorial venture, Madgaon Express, hit the silver screens on March 22, drawing praise from audiences and critics alike. In a heartwarming gesture, Kemmu, along with actors Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary, surprised fans by making an unexpected visit to a local theatre on Saturday. The trio took the time to engage with the audience after the show and express gratitude for their overwhelming support and love. Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 1: Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut Film Garners Rs 1.63 Cr In India.

