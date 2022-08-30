Kunal Rawal recently tied the knot with Arpita Mehta and their wedding ceremony was attending by family members and close pals from the industry. Arjun Kapoor has shared a cute picture posing with the groom and called it as a ‘Legendary Image’. While Malaika can be seen giving a peck on the groom’s cheek, Arjun is seen pulling Kunal’s cheek. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Dance to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ at Kunal Rawal’s Pre-Wedding Party (Watch Video).

