Malaika Arora is clearly having a great time with her gal pals in the capital of Azerbaijan. Malaika is holidaying with Aditi Govitrikar, Vahbiz Mehta, Delnaz Daruwala and others in Baku. She has dropped photo dump from day one of their trip and it looks fantastic. From great food to spectacular views, Malaika is giving major travel goals with her holiday pics. She mentioned in the caption of her post, “my kinda perfect day”. Janhvi Kapoor Drops Pics From Her Tropical Vacay! Actress Sports White Shirt and Shows Off Her No-Makeup Avatar in These New Photos.

Malaika Arora Vacaying With Friends In Baku

