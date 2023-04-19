Malaika Arora took to Instagram and shared a series of pics from her holiday time with beau Arjun Kapoor. In the photos from their Scotland vacay, the couple can be seen posing for selfie in wintery clothes with breathtaking backdrop. "All warm n cozy that’s how I feel around you," Malla captioned the post. Pics from Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s Mom’s Intimate Birthday Bash Are Unmissable!

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Vacationing:

