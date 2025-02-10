Mamta Kulkarni was appointed as the Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. After following all the traditional rituals, the former Bollywood actress adopted the spiritual name Yamai Mamta Nand Giri. However, soon after, she was expelled by the founder of Kinnar Akhara due to her controversial past. Now, in a new Instagram video, Mamta has announced her decision to step down from the post. Despite this, she reaffirmed her commitment to her spiritual journey, stating that she will continue as a ‘Sadhvi’. Himangi Sakhi Attacked: Kinnar Jagadguru Who Questioned Mamta Kulkarni’s Appointment As Mahamandaleshwar Attacked in Prayagraj; Video Surfaces.

Mamta Kulkarni Steps Down As Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamta Mukund Kulkarni 🔵 (@mamtakulkarniofficial____)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)