Manoj Bajpayee commented about Bihar and said that more work should be done on art and culture. He also feels that film city and a National School of Drama should be opened as well.

#Patna: "I am giving memorandum for the past 15 years. There should be a film city, National School of Drama, work on art and culture should be done in the state." : Actor #ManojBajpayee on film city in #Bihar @BajpayeeManoj pic.twitter.com/yPdvL6bc1h — IANS (@ians_india) February 15, 2023

