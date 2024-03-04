Manushi Chhillar shared her excitement after meeting pop icon Rihanna at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. On March 4, the actress posted pictures and videos on social media, capturing her posing with Rihanna and enjoying her electrifying performance on the first day of the festivities. Manushi even called Rihanna 'awesome' in her caption. Check it out! Are Rihanna and Janhvi Kapoor New Pals in Town? RiRi's Cute Reply to Their 'Zingaat' Video From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Gala Will Make You Think So!

Manushi Chhillar Poses With Rihanna:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

