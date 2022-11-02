Sonam Kapoor has shared the sweetest post for birthday girl, ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Sharing a series of throwback pictures, the actress wrote, “Happy happy birthday my Masaba masi… we love you crazy girl..” Masaba Gupta Gives a Savage Reply to an Instagram User Who Said She Looks ‘Bad’.

Sonam Kapoor’s Birthday Post For Masaba Gupta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)