Veteran film lyricist Maya Govind has breathed her last on Thursday at the age of 82. She has written songs for more than 350 films. Maya Govind's funeral will be held after 3 pm. Her last rites will be performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle West, Mumbai.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

