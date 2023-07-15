After ruling the fashion space, Manish Malhotra is all set to make his directorial debut. Reportedly, the fashion designer is all set to make his first film based on Meena Kumari’s life and it will star Kriti Sanon as the lead. The report in Mirchi Plus reads that MM will honour the legacy of Meena Kumari and highlight her iconic journey and art through cinema. However, an official announcement on this news is still awaited. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Untitled Film To Arrive in Theatres on December 7!

Kriti Sanon to Play Meena Kumari?

As per reports, fashion designer #ManishMalhotra is all set to make his directorial debut with a #MeenaKumari biopic, starring #KritiSanon. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/DY5IGmKtlW — Filmfare (@filmfare) July 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)