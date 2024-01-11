The screening of the movie Merry Christmas was a star-studded affair. The event was held last evening in Mumbai for which numerous B-town stars were seen in attendance. Alongside the star cast, which included Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the rumoured lovebirds captured attention. Aditya Roy Kapur–Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor–Vedang Raina and Sunny Kaushal–Sharvari were photographed together at the special screening of the film. Although the trio hasn’t officially commented on their relationships, these rumoured couples have frequently been seen together on various occasions. Merry Christmas Screening: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Share a Warm Hug As They Pose Together for Paps (Watch Video).

Aditya Roy Kapur And Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Khushi Kapoor And Vedang Raina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Sunny Kaushal And Sharvari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashionfare Times (@fashionfaretimes)

