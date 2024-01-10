Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are gearing up for their upcoming movie Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film will be released on January 12, and two days prior to the official release, makers have hosted a special screening for the film. Katrina was spotted arriving at the venue for the premiere with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. Vicky greeted Kat with an adorable kiss on her cheek. The couple were spotted arriving hand in hand and later posed for the paps as they looked graceful together. Vicky, who is always seen supporting Katrina in every project she's working on, shows his love and admiration for her. Other celebs who graced the premiere are Rajkumar Hirani, Mrunal Thakur, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Divya Dutta, and Jaaved Jaaferi, among others. Merry Christmas Song 'Raat Akeli Thi': Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi Ignite Emotions in Arijit Singh's Soulful Romantic Ballad (Watch Video).

Vicky Kaushal Arrives With Katrina Kaif at Merry Christmas Premiere:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

