Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi is all set to release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on July 30, 2021, the actress announced on Saturday (July 10). Basically, the movie was expected to release last year but got delayed due to the coronavirus mayhem. The trailer of the flick will release on July 13.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)