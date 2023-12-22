Excitement brews as Shehnaaz Gill and Tanishk Bagchi join forces for a new musical venture titled "Mirza." Scheduled for release on December 23, 2023, the duo's collaboration has already ignited anticipation among fans. The unveiled poster offers a glimpse into the project, showcasing Shehnaaz and Tanishk seated together, adorned with a guitar. With their combined talents, the prospects for the track's success soar high, promising a melodic treat for music enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its unveiling on the specified date. Shehnaaz Gill Shares Adorable Moment With Grandparents and Brother (View Pic).

See Shehnaaz Gill and Tanishk Bagchi's New Song Poster Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)