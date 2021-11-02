With theatres finally getting back on track, many Bollywood films are making their way to cinema halls. Now, Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming spy thriller has got a release date. As the Shantanu Bagchi is all set to hit the big screens on May 13 next year. The makers made the official announcement today (November 2) along with an intriguing poster of Sid.

Mission Manju Release Date:

Get ready to be a part of India’s greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan’s illicit Nuclear Ambitions! Inspired by real events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 13th May 2022 in a cinema near you🍿🎬@iamRashmika @RonnieScrewvala @amarbutala @RSVPMovies @GBAMedia_Off pic.twitter.com/Hz6pCOL8W5 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) November 2, 2021

