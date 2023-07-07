Mithun Chakraborty's mother, Santirani Chakraborty is no more. The veteran actor's youngest son, Namashi Chakraborty, confirmed the sad news. While talking to Anand Bazaar Online, Nimashi confirmed the demise of his grandmother and said, "Yes, the news is true. Grandma is no longer with us.'' The reason behind Santirani's death is still unknown. May her soul RIP. Bad Boy Trailer: Mithun Chakraborty’s Son Namashi Chakraborty to Make Bollywood Debut Alongside Amrin Qureshi.

