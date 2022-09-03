Alia Bhatt is fans’ fave and she has once again won hearts by singing the Telugu version of “Kesariya”, the song from her upcoming film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. She crooned the beautiful number during the press meet of the film in Hyderabad and fans are going gaga over the soon-to-be mom’s impeccable talent. Brahmastra: Video of Ranbir Kapoor Addressing the Audience in Telugu Language During Press Meet in Hyderabad Goes Viral – WATCH.

Alia Bhatt Singing Telugu Version Of Kesariya

