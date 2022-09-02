Bipasha Basu is the happiest right now, as she's soon going to give birth to a child. On Friday, the pregnant actress took to Instagram and shared a breathtaking picture from her maternity photoshoot that sees her in black sheer dress caressing her baby bump. Not to miss, the pregnancy glow on her face. Pregnant Bipasha Basu Flaunts Her Baby Bump While Relaxing on Bed in New Video - WATCH.

Preggers Bipasha Basu:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)