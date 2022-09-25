Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together. A baby shower ceremony hosted for which the couple’s near and dear ones were seen in attendance. A video has hit the internet in which the mom-to-be is seen getting teary-eyed as she celebrates the precious moment with her husband and all loved ones. Karan is seen consoling her with a warm hug. Parents-To-Be Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Serve Major Style Goals at Actress’ Baby Shower Ceremony (View Pics).

Karan Singh Grover Consoles Bipasha Basu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)