Mumbaikar is the upcoming film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey in the lead. The film directed by Santosh Sivan, which is a remake of the Tamil movie Maanagaram, promises to be a gripping thriller. The trailer glimpses how chaos is created when a kidnapping goes wrong and the child kidnapped happens to be son of Mumbai’s don. This film, loaded with dark humour, is all set to be premiered on JioCinema on June 2. Mumbaikar Teaser Out! Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi’s Thriller Drama to Stream on JioCinema From June 2 (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Mumbaikar Below:

