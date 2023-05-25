Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 25 (ANI): Filmmaker Santosh Sivan's thriller drama starring Vikrant Massey, and Vijay Sethupathi is all set to bring a captivating and unconventional tale 'Mumbaikar' that spotlights the city of Mumbai and its many layers on OTT.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai's bustling streets, Mumbaikar follows a hyper-linked plot structure, intertwining the lives of various unrelated characters. The film chronicles the journey of the key characters whose lives suddenly converge across multiple events that take place during a 24-hour period and subsequently change in the characters' perspectives towards the city and life itself. With its compelling narrative, the movie promises to take audiences on an exciting journey and witness the lesser-known sides of India's city of dreams.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Riya Shibu, 'Mumbaikar' will also be dubbed in Tamil.

The film also stars Hridhu Haroon, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala, and Sanjay Mishra.

Vikrant Massey, who portrays a pivotal character in Mumbaikar, shared his thoughts on the movie, "It has been an absolute pleasure sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi sir. I have grown up watching Santosh Sivan Sir's films. I have always admired his work and now to be directed by him was an experience I will cherish forever."

Talking about Mumbaikar, Vijay Sethupathi said, "It is an exciting time for Indian actors. We are getting opportunities to work on films across languages. After the love and appreciation, I have received for my web series, I am looking forward to audience's reaction to this film. The film has a unique concept and is set in a single day and is full of twist and turns."

Director Santosh Sivan further shared his excitement on the trailer release, "It is a great feeling to be back to directing a Hindi film. Mumbaikar is a film that gives a perspective of the city through the live of interwoven characters. Mumbai has its own unique spirit and I have tried to encapsulate it through this film. It was amazing working with such talented actors in one film!"

The thriller drama 'Mumbaikar' will stream from June 2 only on Jio cinema. (ANI)

