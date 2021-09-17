India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi celebrates his 71st birthday today (September 17). On this special day, apart from politicians, many celebrities also took to social media to wish the country's dynamic leader. Karan Johar, Mohanlal, Pawan Kalyan, Riteish Deshmukh, and many more wished PM Modi on his birthday. Here, check out theor posts below.

Karan Johar

Wishing our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday. Thank you for providing us the strongest hand to hold as a country, one which guides us to newer heights with each passing day! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 17, 2021

Riteish Deshmukh

Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May god bless you with long life, happiness and great health Sir. #HappyBirthdayModiji pic.twitter.com/oDTkhOdxkB — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 17, 2021

Pawan Kalyan

#HappyBdayModiji May ‘Aadhi Parashakti’ Bless Hon. PM Sri @ @narendramodi ji on his 71st Birthday with long life and good health. I have always felt “Our Nation needs a strong Leader’ who understands the cultural ethos & diversity of our Bharath” (Cont..) — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 16, 2021

Mohanlal

Birthday wishes to our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May the Almighty shower you with good health, happiness and success throughout your journey. @PMOIndia #HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/ABdFCMt87q — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 17, 2021

Koena Mitra

Happy 71st Birthday to the most Popular Leader Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. My prayers for your healthy and long life. #HappyBdayModiji #HappyBirthdayModiji pic.twitter.com/08UAD7dkcl — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) September 17, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan

A very happy birthday to our Honourable Prime Minster, Shri @narendramodi Ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life ahead. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 17, 2021

Vivek Oberoi

