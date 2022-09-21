Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and urged moviegoers to watch her film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva at theatres on National Cinema Day 2022. She shared a video highlighting how fans can watch Brahmastra at Rs 75 on September 23 on the special day in cinema halls. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as the male lead. National Cinema Day 2022: Viewers Can Watch Movies at Rs 75 on September 23 in India at These Many Screens!

Watch Brahmastra at Rs 75:

