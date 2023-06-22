The official trailer of Neeyat starring Vidya Balan is out! The story of the film revolves around billionaire Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) and his close family and friends. However, when he ends up being murdered at his own party, is when Mira Rao (Vidya) enters as CBI agent to unravel truth. The suspense thriller releases in theatres on July 7. Neeyat Teaser: Vidya Balan Turns Detective to Solve a Murder at a Billionaire’s Party (Watch Video).

Watch Neeyat Trailer:

