In November 2018, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were blessed with a cute little baby girl, Mehr. In October 2021 the couple welcomed their second munchkin, a baby boy. Neha has often given glimpses of her son on Instagram and they are just too cute to handle. The actress posted a boomerang video in which her baby boy is seen dressed in a blue onesie and it has caption that reads, ‘Mummy loves me’. While sharing this cute video, Neha captioned it as, ‘Wearing his and my heart on his sleeve … Mummy loves me’.

Neha Dhupia And Her Cute Son

