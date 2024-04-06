Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are the newly engaged couple of B-town. The duo shared the big news by posting pictures flaunting their engagement rings. The actress attended a star-studded event in Mumbai on April 5, which was the launch of a noted Italian brand’s store. Aditi made heads turn with her sartorial choice: vintage-style embroidered denim paired with a printed red blouse. However, what captured onlookers’ attention apart from her vibrant style was her engagement ring. Check out the video below: Aditi Rao Hydari Spotted at Mumbai Airport Post Engagement With Siddharth; Actress Looks Cool in Brown Jumpsuit With Blue Shirt (Watch Video).

Aditi Rao Hydari Looking Drop-Dead Gorgeous

