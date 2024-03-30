Aditi Rao Hydari, who got engaged to actor Siddharth, was seen at Mumbai Airport accompanied by her maasi. The Heeramandi actress exuded elegance and confidence in a stylish brown jumpsuit paired with a vibrant blue shirt, marking her first public appearance since the engagement. Her presence captivated onlookers, showcasing her charm and grace effortlessly. Aditi Rao Hydari Confirms Getting Engaged to Siddharth; Couple Shares Cute Picture on Insta Flaunting Their Engagement Rings.

Aditi Rao Hydari At Mumbai Airport

