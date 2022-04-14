Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have tied the knot today at their Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. It was an intimate marriage ceremony that took place in the presence of the couple’s family members and close friends. However, a video from the newlyweds’ marriage ceremony has leaked on the internet in which one get a glimpse of the couple and also hear the pandit chanting the prayers.

Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Video Leaked

View this post on Instagram

