Nora Fatehi is also wrapped up in the money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar it seems. The actress was seen arriving at the courthouse in Delhi n black clothing and sunglasses with her team. Jacqueline Fernandez was also involved as one of the accused in the money laundering case, and recorded a statement as a witness. Delhi HC Dismisses PIL Seeking to Prevent Sukesh Chandrasekhar from Releasing Letters from Jail Naming Bollywood Actors.

Watch Nora at Patiala House Court:

#WATCH | Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi reaches Patiala House Court in Delhi in connection with Rs 200 Crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. pic.twitter.com/OqpvzWtuNk — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

