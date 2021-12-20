Taimur Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebrates his fifth birthday today (December 20). He is one of the most loved and popular star-kids of B-town. Fans of the power couple often wait to catch a glimpse of their baby boy and today on the occasion of his fifth birthday, his mommy has shared a throwback video. The video features the Chote Nawab taking his first baby steps and it’s simply adorable. Kareena mentions in her post, “Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride.”

Kareena’s Post For Her Adorable Tim Tim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

