Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry is often spotted with B-Town celebs and recently, he ventured to London accompanied by Nysa, the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, to experience Beyonce's captivating concert. Subsequently, he had the opportunity to connect with Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, during his stay in the city. Sharing his excitement on Instagram Stories, Orry delightedly shared a snapshot featuring himself and the esteemed politician. Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda at Other Star Kids Attend Orry's Halloween Bash (Watch Videos).
Check Out The Picture Here:
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)