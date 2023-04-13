Palak Tiwari recently shared Salman Khan’s rule regarding women’s dressing on the sets of the film Antim for which she worked as an assistant director.She reveals that on Salman Khan's sets it is a strict no low neckline dress code policy. Palak calls Salman, traditionalist and she even said that her mother saw her going to set, clad in a modest, oversized shirt and jogger, and praised this development. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Launch: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu and Others Arrive in Style for the Event (Watch Video).

Check The Video Here:

#SalmanKhan has a rule on set that every girl should be covered , they should wear proper , good clothes.#PalakTiwari pic.twitter.com/MpZ2v062kX — NEWS CAPSULE (@NewsCapsule1) April 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)