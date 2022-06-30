Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child together. The couple hosted Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and their son Jahaan Kapoor at their London residence. Maheep has shared a few pictures from the gathering and it looks like a fun gathering. Pictures From Sonam Kapoor’s Baby Shower Ceremony Look Spectacular! Check Out Photos Of The Actress’ Outfit, Décor, Food And More.

The Kapoors In London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)