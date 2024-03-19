Parineeti Chopra shares great bond with her brothers Shivang and Sahaj Chopra. Sahaj is celebrating his birthday today, and Parineeti has shared some heartwarming pics with her brother on Instagram. The actress also penned a heartfelt note that reads, 'My first love, my child, my soulmate. I must have done everything right, in every lifetime, to be blessed with a brother like you. Happy bdayyy stooooopid boiiiiii! You are my life. Now get ready and come fast na? Late ho rahe hain'. Parineeti Chopra Is All Smiles As She Shares Her ‘Bina Matlab Ki Selfie’ on Instagram (View Pic).

Parineeti Chopra Wishes Brother Sahaj Chopra On His Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)