Shah Rukh Khan made a successful comeback to the big screen in 2023 with Pathaan. According to News 18 and Peeping Moon, Shah Rukh Khan will commence shooting for YRF's sequel, Pathaan 2, by the end of the year. Unlike the first Pathaan film, the sequel will not be directed by Siddharth Anand. However, the director who will replace Anand for Pathaan 2 has not been finalised. Pathaan 2: Shah Rukh Khan to Join Hands with Aditya Chopra for YRF Sequel - Reports.

Pathaan 2 Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)