Pathaan is just unstoppable and it continues to smash box office records. The spy action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead has set a new benchmark by becoming the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide. It has been 12 days since its release and it has grossed Rs 832 crore worldwide. Pathaan Box Office Weekend 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Starrer Mints Rs 429.90 Crore in India.

Pathaan Collections Update

#Pathaan is unstoppable 💥 Book your tickets here - https://t.co/SD17p6x9HI | https://t.co/VkhFng6vBj Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/S1O0tysYG9 — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 6, 2023

