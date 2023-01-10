Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan's trailer, which dropped today, is creating wave on social media. Amidst this, it was Ram Charan and Thalapathy Vijay who wished SRK 'luck' after seeing Pathaan's action packed trailer. Now, known to be humble, King Khan replied to both of the South stars by using his wit. Check out what SRK told them below. Pathaan: Thalapathy Vijay and Ram Charan Wish Shah Rukh Khan and the Team ‘All the Best’, Dulquer Salmaan ‘Cannot Wait’ As Trailer of His Action Flick Releases (View Tweets).

SRK Roots for RRR

Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!! (Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! ) Love you. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

SRK Invites Vijay For a 'Feast'

Thank you my friend @actorvijay You are Thalapathy for this humble reason, let's meet for delicious feast soon. Mikka Nandri Nanba! Idhanala Dhaan Neenga Thalapathy koodiya viraivil oru arumaiyana virunthil santhipom. Love you — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

