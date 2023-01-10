Pathaan is a spy thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand. The trailer for the film has finally released and it seems fans are not the only ones who are super excited. Dulquer Salmaan, Thalapathy Vijay and Ram Charan took to Twitter and wished Shah Rukh Khan and the team of Pathaan all the best. Take a look at what they tweeted. Pathaan Trailer Out! Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's Film Offers Oodles Of High-Octane Action Drama In This YRF Spy Universe.

Ram Charan

Dulquer Salmaan

All hail the king !!! Cannot wait 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/CuFRAknMqw — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) January 10, 2023

Thalapathy Vijay

Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan Here is the trailer https://t.co/LLPfa6LR3r#PathaanTrailer — Vijay (@actorvijay) January 10, 2023

